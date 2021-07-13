Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FENC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

