Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,446.82 ($110.36).

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £104.60 ($136.66) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and a fifty-two week high of £104.70 ($136.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,736.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.30 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.