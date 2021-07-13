Financial Analysis: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) vs. Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and Zendesk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $749.89 million 0.97 -$54.97 million ($1.40) -13.29 Zendesk $1.03 billion 16.21 -$218.18 million ($1.12) -125.60

Sohu.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sohu.com and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zendesk 0 1 12 0 2.92

Sohu.com currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.54%. Zendesk has a consensus price target of $163.69, indicating a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Zendesk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sohu.com has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -1.59% 6.93% 2.60% Zendesk -20.58% -27.25% -5.53%

Summary

Sohu.com beats Zendesk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games; and casual games, strategy games, and collectible card games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed experiences on the Web and mobile applications; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

