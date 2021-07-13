Financial Comparison: GATX (NYSE:GATX) & Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GATX and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 2 1 0 2.33 Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX presently has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Astra Space.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GATX and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.21 billion 2.58 $151.30 million $4.59 19.20 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 11.64% 6.62% 1.42% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GATX beats Astra Space on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

