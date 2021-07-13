Financial Review: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) vs. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Financial Institutions and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential downside of 21.01%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and OptimumBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.29 $38.33 million $2.30 12.84 OptimumBank $7.00 million 2.35 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 27.74% 13.01% 1.16% OptimumBank -1.66% -0.81% -0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 47 full-service banking offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Wyoming, and Yates, New York. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

