Financial Survey: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) & Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Lam Research 26.07% 65.20% 23.25%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Lam Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lam Research 0 4 16 0 2.80

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Lam Research has a consensus target price of $680.89, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Lam Research.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Lam Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Lam Research $10.04 billion 8.88 $2.25 billion $15.95 39.21

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Summary

Lam Research beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDP-CVD) products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products that provide multiple dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

