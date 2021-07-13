Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of FTT traded down C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.43. 195,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,868. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$18.54 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Insiders sold 13,644 shares of company stock valued at $454,657 in the last quarter.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

