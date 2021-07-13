First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. 192,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,554. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

