First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research firms have commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

