First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Position Raised by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of FV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. 172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

