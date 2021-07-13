FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $292,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

