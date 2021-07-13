Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 4,100 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

