Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 900 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

