Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,736. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

