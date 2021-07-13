Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $2,056,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $1,753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9,922.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $911,951. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

