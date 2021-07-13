Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after buying an additional 144,119 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,698,000 after buying an additional 621,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,331,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,986,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

TXG opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.19.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,069 shares of company stock valued at $29,916,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.