Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 13,146 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $248,065.02.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Scott Offer sold 6,578 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $111,562.88.

Shares of NYSE:FLEX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. 1,799,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,318. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

