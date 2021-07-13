Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Flex has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $63,409.95. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,397.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

