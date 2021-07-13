Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

FORR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $46.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $881.66 million, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

