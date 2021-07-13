Fortinet, Inc. (NYSE:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NYSE:FTNT) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.88. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Shares of NYSE FTNT opened at $255.79 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $259.47.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

