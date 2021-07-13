Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.45 on Monday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after acquiring an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

