Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 316,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $9,754,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $8,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

