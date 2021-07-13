Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$199.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$197.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$202.67.

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$187.41. 163,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,153. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$181.37.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

