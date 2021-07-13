Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 93,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89.

