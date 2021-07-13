Frax Reaches Market Cap of $228.63 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Frax has a total market cap of $228.63 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00110411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,548.29 or 0.99904998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00957010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 230,066,988 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.