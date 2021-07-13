freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FNTN. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €19.74 ($23.22) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.42. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

