Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 606 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

