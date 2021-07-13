Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $915.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $870.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $910.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

