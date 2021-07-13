Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $105,214.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 713.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

