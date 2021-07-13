Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 32,162 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

