Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 11,915 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $243.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.07 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

