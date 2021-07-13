Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 301,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Frontline worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FRO opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

