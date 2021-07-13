Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $559,328.40 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56.
- On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.
- On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.
Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 435,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,227. The company has a market capitalization of $963.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
