Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $559,328.40 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56.

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 435,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,227. The company has a market capitalization of $963.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

