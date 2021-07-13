FY2021 Earnings Forecast for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for COSCO SHIPPING in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.