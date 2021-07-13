FY2021 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $10.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.20.

COST opened at $407.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

