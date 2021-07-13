FY2021 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Boosted by Oppenheimer

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.37.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $302.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.74. PayPal has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

