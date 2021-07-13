Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 2,831 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

