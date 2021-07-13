Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 374.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,680 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

NYSE:MNR opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.