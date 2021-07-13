Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 534.90 and a beta of 1.01. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

