Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VELOU. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $449,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VELOU stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.