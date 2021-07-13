Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

