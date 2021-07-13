Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

