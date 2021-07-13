Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $12,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,472,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

