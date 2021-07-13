Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crown were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crown by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 479,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Crown by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Crown by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

