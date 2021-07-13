Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $417,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,924,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,263,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 199,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 250,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Markston International LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

Shares of BABA opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $555.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

