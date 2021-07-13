Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 218.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

