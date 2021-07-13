Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 397.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 610,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 487,778 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

