Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in APA were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in APA by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

