Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $491,000 Position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.40% of Procure Space ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Procure Space ETF has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14.

