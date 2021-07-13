Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ball were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

BLL stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

